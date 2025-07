10 rescued after sailboat crashes into jetty in Avalon, New Jersey

Ten people are OK after a boat they were on crashed into a jetty in Avalon, New Jersey, Wednesday morning, officials said.

The boat's motor died, causing the sailboat to crash into the 8th Street jetty around 11 a.m., Avalon Beach Patrol said.

Avalon Beach Patrol rescued the people, and they were taken to Avalon Yacht Club.

Avalon Beach Patrol