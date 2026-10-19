Matvei Michkov scores 2 more goals to power Flyers to upset win over Avalanche

Matvei Michkov scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night for their second straight victory after opening the season with nine consecutive losses.

Michkov leads the Flyers with six goals this season. Noel Acciari also scored for Philadelphia, which lost six games in regulation and three in overtime or shootouts before breaking through Saturday with a victory over Ottawa.

Joseph Woll made 24 saves for his first victory with the Flyers. He spent the previous five seasons with Toronto.

Martin Necas and rookie T.J. Hughes scored for the Avalanche (5-3-1), last season's Presidents' Trophy winners. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 shots.

Cole Knuble made his NHL debut for the Flyers, the team he grew up rooting for. His father, Mike, played for Philadelphia from 2005-09 and in 2013. The 22-year-old right winger had 13 minutes, 44 seconds of ice time.

Michkov scored on a power play at 7:41 at the first period and made it 2-0 at 12:23 of the second when he skated around the net and fired a long-range wrist shot past several players that beat Blackwood on the glove side.

Necas got the Avalanche on the board with 2:08 left in the second. Acciari restored Philadelphia's two-goal lead at 6:34 of the third, the veteran center's first goal as a Flyer.

Hughes scored at 14:40 of the third, his second straight game with a goal after he found the net for the first time in Friday's win over Pittsburgh.

Up next for the Flyers is a game against the Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday. The Avalanche head to New Jersey for a meeting with the Devils on Tuesday.