CDC: 1 in 36 children now identified with autism spectrum disorder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One in 36 children has now been identified with an autism spectrum disorder in the United States, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report shows an increase from 2018, when it was one in 44 children.

Another report indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic could impact early autism detection.

Autism Speaks has resources posted on its website on what you can do after a diagnosis.

