Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia

Matt Petrillo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.

There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.

Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.

This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.

January 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

