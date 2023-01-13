Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.

There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.

Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.

This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.