Body pulled from Schuylkill River identified as missing 21-year-old Ausar Thomas: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who had been missing since March 7 was found dead in the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia on Sunday, police confirmed Wednesday.

The body of 21-year-old Ausar Scott-Thomas was pulled from the river Sunday and later identified, a Philadelphia police spokesperson said.

Late last month, the mother of 18-year-old Quadir Diaz told CBS Philadelphia her son and Thomas were missing since March 7.

Diaz and Thomas were friends - according to his mother Tanisha Diaz, Quadir was an aspiring rapper and expecting father and Thomas was a "good kid" and engineering student.

Quadir's family has been searching for him and Thomas nearly every day since they went missing, CBS Philadelphia's Ray Strickland reported in late March.

Images released by family show 18-year-old Quadir Diaz (left) and Ausar Thomas, 21 (right). Philadelphia police say Thomas was later found dead in the Schuylkill River on March 31. CBS Philadelphia

One of their searches led them to an area of Fairmount Park where Quadir's mom said their belongings were found, as well as Quadir's car.

"No activity with him cashing his checks, no phone. His phone is gone," Tanisha Diaz said. "It's like they vanished without a trace."

We're working to learn what happened to Thomas or if there are any updates in Diaz's case in light of the recent discovery.

"The body had no signs of trauma and the Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine a cause of death," spokesperson Shawn Ritchie wrote in an email.

Philadelphia police's Marine Unit was called to the river near the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a body in the river.

Thomas was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. Sunday.