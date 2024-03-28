Philadelphia mother's desperate plea for help in search for missing teenage son and friend

Philadelphia mother desperate for answers as son and friend have been missing since March 7

Philadelphia mother desperate for answers as son and friend have been missing since March 7

Philadelphia mother desperate for answers as son and friend have been missing since March 7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mother in Philadelphia is on a desperate search to find her son 18-year-old Quadir Diaz. He and his friend Ausar Thomas, 21, have been missing since March 7.

Quadir's mother Tanisha Diaz said she is beginning to prepare for the worst. She said Quadir Diaz was her oldest son and was like her best friend.

She is holding out hope that she will see him again.

"He's never went missing," Tanisha Diaz said.

Tanisha Diaz said the last time she saw her son was on March 6. She said he and Thomas were together that day, but they haven't been seen since.

"It's been days. It's been nights. No sleep," Tanisha Diaz said.

Tanisha Diaz said Quadir Diaz was an aspiring rapper who worked two jobs. He's also expecting a child, she said.

Tanisha Diaz describes Thomas as a good kid who was attending college for engineering.

Quadir's family has been searching for him and Thomas nearly every day since they went missing.

One of their searches led them to an area of Fairmount Park. It's where Quadir's mom says their belongings were found, as well as Quadir Diaz's car.

"No activity with him cashing his checks, no phone. His phone is on," Tanisha Diaz said. "It's like they vanished without a trace."

Philadelphia Police are also searching for Quadir Diaz and Thomas, releasing photos of the two friends. They hope someone can help find them.

When we asked if they suspect foul play, a spokesperson said they can neither confirm nor deny.

Tanisha Diaz is also hopeful, but she believes the two have been harmed.

"I just want to find them," she said.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Philadelphia Police.