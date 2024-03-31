Watch CBS News
Local News

Body discovered in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia: police

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sunday, March 31, 2024
Digital Brief: Sunday, March 31, 2024 03:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A body was discovered in the Schuylkill River near Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police said. 

A marine unit from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call about the body just after 3:30 p.m., a police spokesperson said. 

The body, found near the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street, was a man in his 30s, according to police. Preliminary assessments showed no signs of trauma or physical wounds. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 8:38 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.