Body discovered in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A body was discovered in the Schuylkill River near Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

A marine unit from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call about the body just after 3:30 p.m., a police spokesperson said.

The body, found near the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street, was a man in his 30s, according to police. Preliminary assessments showed no signs of trauma or physical wounds. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing.