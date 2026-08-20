Mother African Union Church kicks off August Quarterly festival this weekend months after devastating fire

The Mother African Union Church in Wilmington, Delaware, will kick off its historic August Quarterly festival this weekend, as the church continues to recover from a devastating fire.

It is the nation's oldest African American religious festival. This year, the August Quarterly will mark 212 years of faith, freedom and community with the theme, "Our Soul. Our Story. Reimagining Democracy Through Sacred Courage."

"We literally have suffered a major tragedy, but the August Quarterly is an opportunity for this great testimony," the Rev. Dr. Ron Whitaker, the church's senior pastor, said.

This year's week of worship has an even greater meaning. It comes three months after the festival's host church, Mother African Union Church, was destroyed by flames on May 17.

"It has been a test in resiliency," Whitaker said. "I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."

The fire raced through the historic church, and last week, years of memories and what was left of the building were demolished.

"It was deemed structurally unsafe by various engineers," Whitaker said.

Whitaker says the demolition starts the process of rebuilding. He says the church has received support from around the world since the devastating fire, and during the festival's closing service, he plans to announce new details about the church's next chapter.

"We're going to be sharing what our next steps are in terms of our new worship location, but holistic details of our rebuilding efforts," he said.

During this time of rebuilding and the August Quarterly, the church is also collaborating with the Smithsonian's Folklife Festival and its 250th celebration.