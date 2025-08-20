Actor Aubrey Plaza opens up about grief after death of her husband: "It's like a daily struggle"

Actor Aubrey Plaza is opening up for the first time about the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, who died in January.

The "Parks and Recreation" star shared her grief on former co-star Amy Poehler's podcast, "Good Hang with Amy Poehler."

"Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning," Plaza told Poehler. "it's like a daily struggle, obviously."

It's the first time Plaza spoke about losing Baena, 47, to suicide.

Plaza compared her grief to the 2025 sci-fi horror film, "The Gorge."

"At all times there's like a giant like ocean … of just awfulness," she said. "It's just always there and the monster people are trying to get me."

Plaza and Baena, a writer and director, began dating in 2011 and married in 2021 on their tenth anniversary as a couple. Plaza previously spoke about the wedding on "The Ellen Show," describing it as an impromptu event held in their backyard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following his death, Plaza and Baena's family said in a statement,"This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

The 41-year-old said on Poehler's podcast that some days, she feels stronger than others.

"Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you," Plaza told Poehler.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).