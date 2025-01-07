Aubrey Plaza issues first statement since husband Jeff Baena's death: "Unimaginable tragedy"

Actor Aubrey Plaza spoke out publicly for the first time Monday about the death of her husband, the screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, in a statement released on behalf of the "Parks and Recreation" star and Baena's family.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," Plaza and the family said in the statement. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Baena died on Friday by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. He was 47.

Best known for his work writing and directing independent films, some of Baena's standout credits include the 2014 comedy "Life After Beth" — his directorial debut in which Plaza co-starred — and the 2004 comedy "I Heart Huckabees," one of several scripts Baena produced alongside his frequent collaborator David O. Russell.

Baena and his movies appeared several times at the Sundance Film Festival over the course of his career. The festival responded to the news of his death in a statement over the weekend.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Jeff Baena for sharing his stories and contributing to the lasting memories we've built together," the statement read. "Jeff, we'll miss your wit, humor, and daring vision. Rest in peace, friend."

Baena and Plaza, 40, married in 2021, on their tenth anniversary as a couple. Plaza described the wedding ceremony in an interview on "The Ellen Show," where she said they held the impromptu event in their backyard while sheltering in place during the pandemic.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.