Delaware County, Pennsylvania sports field damaged by ATVs, causing thousands of dollars in damages

A sports field at Ridley Municipal Park in Delaware County has been shut down after police say off-road vehicles tore up the grass following a mid-December snowstorm, causing thousands of dollars in damage and threatening spring sports for hundreds of local children.

Ridley Township police say the field is now unsafe and unplayable after individuals illegally drove all-terrain vehicles and a dune buggy across the grass, leaving deep ruts and torn-up turf.

"The issue that we're having is the field is unplayable now," Sgt. Mark McKinney, of the Ridley Township Police Department, said.

Police believe the damage happened when the suspects were "joy riding" on the field after snowfall, performing donuts that dug deep grooves into the ground.

"We believe they were joy riding. They did some donuts in the grass, and it dug up some big ruts into the grass, which causes a problem for when the kids have to go back out on the field in the spring," McKinney said.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying three individuals seen on surveillance video riding ATVs and a dune buggy through Ridley Township streets. Detectives believe they are responsible for an estimated $5,000 to $10,000 in damage to the park field.

Repairing the field will not be quick or simple, police said.

"It's not just something that you can just go out there and patch right away," McKinney said. "It's something that's going to take time."

The repair process involves laying new soil, rolling the field and growing new grass — a timeline that could disrupt the upcoming sports season.

"You can't have the kids on there while the grass is growing or the grass won't grow," McKinney said. "So it's set up quite a bit of a dilemma for us."

The damage is especially personal for McKinney, who also serves as a coach for Ridley Youth Lacrosse. Fellow coach Matt Flynn said the damaged field is their primary game field, with the season scheduled to begin in less than two months.

"Right now, the field would be unplayable because any kid would turn their ankle in the ruts," Flynn said.

Flynn added that the situation is frustrating after months of work maintaining the field.

"It's more disappointment because we work so hard to get that field into good shape, and now we just have to start again and do more work, and then find other fields to play on during the season," he said.

Township officials are currently gathering repair estimates, but the field will remain closed until it is safe for play.

Police say the suspects could face charges including trespassing and criminal mischief. Anyone who recognizes the individuals seen in the surveillance footage is urged to contact Ridley Township police detectives.