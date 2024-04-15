Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., wife charged with abusing teenage daughter

Mayor Parker to sign executive order, Trump trial begins and other headlines | Digital Brief

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) - The mayor of Atlantic City and his wife have been charged with physically and emotionally abusing their teenage daughter between December 2023 and January 2024, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife La'Quetta Small have been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said.

The mayor has also been charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault and disorderly persons simple assault.

La'Quetta Small, who is the superintendent of Atlantic City Public Schools, was also charged with three separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

Atlantic County prosecutors said the charges are connected with those brought against Atlantic City High School Principal Constance Days-Chapman for failing to report child abuse last month.

Prosecutors allege the mayor once hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom, resulting in her losing consciousness.

During another incident, prosecutors said Small Sr. threatened to hurt his daughter by "earth-slamming" her down the stairs, allegedly grabbing her head and throwing her to the ground. He allegedly also smacked the "weave out of her head," according to prosecutors.

Small Sr. is also accused of bruising his daughter during another incident after repeatedly punching her in her legs.

The prosecutor claimed La'Quetta Small once punched her daughter multiple times in her chest, which left bruising. She's also allegedly dragged her daughter by her hair before beating her with a belt on her shoulders.

La'Quetta Small also punched her daughter in the month during an argument, prosecutors said.

The prosecutor's office's Special Victims Unit is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.