Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. addresses search warrants served at home

By Tom Dougherty , Tom Gardiner , Nikki DeMentri

/ CBS Philadelphia

Atlanta City Mayor Marty Small talks about search warrants served at home 01:25

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) - Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. claimed allegations that a crime was committed at his home are false after search warrants were served last week by the county's prosecutor's office.

Small and his lawyer held a press conference Monday morning. The mayor stood with his wife, who is the city's superintendent of schools, along with their son and daughter to address what he calls rumors circulating about his family.

Small said he and his family are dealing with a personal matter.

The mayor didn't talk about what the personal matter is, but he did address accusations, he said, have been made against him.

"We don't have Atlantic City housing authority money in our house. We don't have City of Atlantic City money in our house. I didn't steal anything. My wife didn't bring Atlantic City Board of Education money to our house, as alleged. No, we don't have drugs in our house. And no, we don't have guns. This confirms I'm human. This is a human element, this is a family issue. And anyone who works in this organization always says family first."

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office responded with a statement reading, in part, "Both Mayor Small and Dr. Small were treated with dignity and respect during the entire process. As an example, detectives took great effort to ensure that any juveniles living at the residence were clear of the residence and not present during the execution of the search warrant."

First published on April 1, 2024 / 1:13 PM EDT

