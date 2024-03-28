Search warrants served at home of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Search warrants were served at the home of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Thursday, his attorney said.

Small Sr.'s attorney, Ed Jacobs, declined to provide more details about the warrants.

"I have no substantive remarks about this until tomorrow afternoon after I've had a chance to look over the warrant and discuss with my clients," Jacobs told CBS News Philadelphia. "Search warrants are investigative tools — they are very easy to get and one-sided — the other side does not have a chance."

Small Sr., 50, has been Atlantic City's mayor since 2019.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.