AC Mayor Marty Small Sr. and wife charged with child endangerment after allegedly abusing daughter The mayor of Atlantic City and his wife have been charged with physically and emotionally abusing their teenage daughter between December 2023 and January 2024, according to charging documents filed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife La'Quetta Small have been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said.