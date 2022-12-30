Watch CBS News
Local News

AC Expressway reopens after crash in Winslow Twp. injured 3

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of AC Expressway in Winslow Township
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of AC Expressway in Winslow Township 00:26

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City Expressway reopened after a serious crash in Winslow Township injured three people on Thursday night, police say. The crash involving two vehicles happened just before 5 p.m. east of Exit 38. 

One person in the crash was ejected from a vehicle. Two people were transported by ground to the hospital and a third was flown. 

All eastbound lanes were shutdown until about 8 p.m. The right lane in the eastbound lane is still closed, but traffic is moving. 

At one point, the westbound lane was temporarily shutdown.  

The crash is under investigation. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.