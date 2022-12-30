AC Expressway reopens after crash in Winslow Twp. injured 3

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of AC Expressway in Winslow Township

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of AC Expressway in Winslow Township

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of AC Expressway in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City Expressway reopened after a serious crash in Winslow Township injured three people on Thursday night, police say. The crash involving two vehicles happened just before 5 p.m. east of Exit 38.

One person in the crash was ejected from a vehicle. Two people were transported by ground to the hospital and a third was flown.

All eastbound lanes were shutdown until about 8 p.m. The right lane in the eastbound lane is still closed, but traffic is moving.

At one point, the westbound lane was temporarily shutdown.

The crash is under investigation.