Atlantic City Airshow 2023: What you need to know

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City Airshow is back, bringing the wonders of flight to the Jersey Shore!

The annual sky-high performance is a "salute to those who serve" and showcases antique planes, aerobatics, parachuters, as well as America's military mightiness.

Aviation enthusiasts can gaze to the stratosphere as the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, The Thunderbirds, headline the event and execute precision aerial maneuvers, exhibiting the capabilities of a Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon and the high degree of skill required to operate the modern, high-performance aircraft.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Coast Guard and N.J. State Police will also be among the performances.

In 2022, more than half a million people were expected to attend the event.

Here is your guide to what you need to know for the 2023 Atlantic City Airshow:

When and where?

The air show will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, along the Atlantic City beachfront. Performances will begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m., and the event is free to attend.

Pilots will also be practicing on Tuesday, giving a sneak peek of what you can expect on show day.

It’s practice day ahead of tomorrow’s Atlantic City Air Show! The U.S. Army Golden Knights just completed their practice run. We have a live report at noon @CBSPhiladelphia . pic.twitter.com/qSc7bcYg8o — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) August 15, 2023

Viewing locations

You can watch the performances from land at Atlantic City's free beaches and boardwalk. Ocean-facing hotel rooms and outdoor venues will also have a view.

Those with access to boats can also enjoy the show from the water. Although, be aware that there will be a "no boat zone," restricting boaters from approaching too close to the shoreline. Organizers encourage boaters to practice safe boating and always wear a life jacket.

There will also be a limited handicap viewing space at Montpelier Avenue and Boardwalk Pavilion.

What should I bring?

Prepare for the day! If you're coming to the airshow, here's a checklist of items you may want to bring:

Snacks and water

Sunglasses, so you can see all the action

Cameras and binoculars

Beach accessories, chairs, umbrellas, hats and bathing suits

A portable radio is also recommended so you can tune in to WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM to hear all the commentary for the show

Forecast

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore said the weather couldn't be more perfect Wednesday for the airshow. There will be plenty of sunshine with a little bit of cloud cover in the morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s. The skies will be "near perfect" for the Thunderbirds around 2 p.m.

Get your 7-day forecast here

Parking and transportation

Parking will be available throughout Atlantic City, however, space is subject to availability and early arrival is recommended.

Casino and hotel parking garages include:

Bailey's Casino at Michigan Avenue and the Boardwalk

Borgata Hotel on 1 Borgata Way

Ceasars at Arkansas Avenue and the Boardwalk

Golden Nugget at 600 Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 1000 Boardwalk at Virginia Avenue

Harrah's at 777 Harrah's Boulevard

Ocean Casino Resort at Connecticut Avenue and the Boardwalk

Resorts at North Carolina Avenue and the Boardwalk

Showboat between States and Delaware avenues

Tropicana at Brighton Avenue and the Boardwalk

More parking lots:

Boardwalk Hall Parking at Mississippi Avenue and Boardwalk

Convention Center Garage at Michigan Avenue and Convention Center

Ohio Avenue Parking Lot at Ohio and Baltic Avenues

The Wave Parking Garage at Mississippi and Fairmount avenues

Tanger Outlets The Walk has valet parking available in front of Old Navy at Michigan Avenue

Park Place Parking Lots has 20 various locations throughout Atlantic City. Visit Park Place Parking website for more

Claridge Garage at 107 South Ohio Avenue

Parking Lot at Indiana and Pacific avenues

Parking Lot at Pacific and Georgia avenues

New York Avenue Parking Garage at South New York Avenue between Pacific and Atlantic avenues

Stockton University Parking Garage at 101 S. Lincoln Place

Public transportation

Event-goers can also take advantage of New Jersey's public transit via bus or train.

NJ Transit Atlantic City Rail Line will be offering additional service along the ACRL to and from the airshow. The extra service will travel between Philadelphia 30th Street Station and Atlantic City. For the full schedule, click here.

Customers can also use the promo code "ACAIRSHOW23" for a 50% discount on two one-way tickets. The code is only available for travel on the day of the airshow and must be bought through the transit's mobile app. Officials say the discount will allow customers to travel from Philadelphia to the airshow round-trip for just $10

NJ Transit also offers round-trip transportation via their Express Bus Service bus route 551 for $20.

2023 Atlantic City Airshow Schedule

The schedule is subject to change without notice.

11:30 a.m. – U.S. Army Golden Knights flag jump

11:38 a.m. – U.S. Army Golden Knights mass exit show

11:44 a.m. – NJ ANG 177th FW F-16 flyby

11:45 a.m. – NJ ANG 108th WG KC-135 flyby

11:47 a.m. – NBC 10 Newschopper 10 helicopter flybys

11:50 a.m. – NJ ANG composite wing flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s)

11:52 a.m. – 80th FTW T-38C Talon flyby #1 (2-ship)

11:54 a.m. – JeffStat medical helicopter flyby

11:57 a.m. – NJ State Police flybys

12:01 p.m. – 80th FTW T-38C Talon flyby #1 (2-ship)

12:03 p.m. – Kyle Flower long EZ aerobatics

12:17 p.m. – 436th AMW C-5M Super Galaxy flyby #1

12:19 p.m. – 732nd AS C-17A Globermaster III flyby #1

12:21 p.m. – NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES demonstration

12:27 p.m. – 436th AMW C-5M Super Galaxy flyby #2

12:29 p.m. – 732nd AS C-17A Globermaster III flyby #2

12:31 p.m. – US Coast Guard MH-65E search & rescue demonstration

12:41 p.m. – Tom Duffy B-25J Mitchell flight profile (3 passes)

12:49 p.m. – TBA- demonstration

1:01 p.m. – Patrick McAlee ExtremeFlight pitts aerobatics

1:19 p.m. – USMC AV-8B Harrier II demonstration

1:33 p.m. – Army Golden Knights mass exit show

1:53 p.m. – HORSEMEN (2-ship). P-51 Mustang demonstration

2:08 p.m. – Scott Francis MXS aerobatics

2:23 p.m. – Military enlistment ceremony

2:30 p.m. – USAF Thunderbirds

4:00 p.m. – Airshow ends

Organizers advise caution of fake social media postings alleging to resell tickets, livestreaming and airshow group events, as well as links to other internet locations. While there is no official livestreaming of the event, you can listen to the action on WPG Talk Radio.