Planes gear up ahead of 2023 Atlantic City Airshow

Atlantic City, N.J. (CBS) -- If you hear something that sounds a little like a sonic boom this week, don't worry! The Atlantic City Airshow is back in town this week!

Planes will be practicing for the shows Monday and Tuesday as they get ready for the big show Wednesday.

Most aerial activities, including drones, parasailing, and kite-flying will be temporarily restricted through the end of Wednesday.

The 2023 Atlantic City Airshow will go from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED:

Breathtaking moves entertain viewers at 2022 Atlantic City Air Show: "It was really cool!"

This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds.

The 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow will feature a combination crowd-favorite military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, the long-awaited reappearance of the U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team and local 177th Fighter Wing of the NJ Air National Guard, along with civilian acts like Extreme Flight, LLC, Scott Francis Airshows, GO EZ Aerobatics, Classic Air Shows - Super Chipmunk, Jim Beasley and more.

Here is the full schedule for Wednesday's airshow:

11:00 a.m.: Airspace Closes for Airshow, TFR in Effect, Boats in Place

11:30 a.m.: US Army Golden Knights Flag Jump w/National Anthem

11:38 a.m.: US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

11:44 a.m.: NJ ANG 177th FW F-16 Flyby

11:45 a.m.: NJ ANG 108th WG KC-135 Flyby

11:47 a.m.: NBC 10 Helicopter Flybys

11:50 a.m.: NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & (2) F-16s)

11:52 a.m.: Mark Meredith Chipmunk Aerobatics

12:03 p.m.: Medical Helicopter Flybys

12:05 p.m.: NJ State Police Flybys

12:07 p.m.: Kyle Fowler Long EZ Aerobatics

12:20 p.m.: 436th AMW C-5M Super Galaxy Flyby #1

12:24 p.m.: NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration

12:30 p.m.: 436th AMW C-5M Super Galaxy Flyby #2

12:34 p.m.: US Coast Guard MH-65E Search & Rescue Demonstration

12:44 p.m.: FAA William J Hughes Aircraft Flybys (2-passes)

12:49 p.m.: TBA – Demonstration

12:59 p.m.: 514th AMW KC-46A Pegasus Flyover

1:01 p.m.: 514th AMW C-17A Globemaster III Flyover

1:03 p.m.: HM-12 MH-53E SeaDragon Flyby Demonstration (2-ship)

1:09 p.m.: 80th FTW T-38C Talon Flyby #1 (2-ship)

1:11 p.m.: Tom Duffy B-25J Mitchell Flight Profile (3-passes)

1:20 p.m.: 80th FTW T-38C Talon Flyby #2 (2-ship)

1:22 p.m.: Patrick McAlee Extreme Flight Pitts Aerobatics

1:42 p.m.: USMC AV-8B Harrier II Demonstration

1:55 p.m.: US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

2:15 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration

2:25 p.m.: Scott Francis MXS Aerobatics

2:40 p.m.: Military Enlistment Ceremony

2:45 p.m.: USAF Thunderbirds

4:00 p.m.: Airshow Ends

5:00 p.m.: Airspace Re-opens; TFR Ends

Stay tuned, CBS Philadelphia will have air show updates as we get closer to the exciting day.