NEXT Weather: Humid day will bring more T-storms Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After overnight storms brought heavy rain and wind, all of last night's weather alerts have now ended and we're in for a humid Tuesday.

But get ready, because we're expecting another round of storms Tuesday evening. There's a slight risk of severe storms at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches tonight.

Early Tuesday morning, an area of low pressure will move across the region.

Tuesday will begin with tropical humidity - with dew points in the mid to upper 70s - as we await the arrival of a stronger cold front in the afternoon.

Highs are in the 80s but the feels-like temperatures are a few degrees higher due to this humidity.

Storm chance before Union-Miami match

While the severe threat looks more limited, any storm that fires up in the late afternoon/evening time frame, especially east of Philadelphia, could run the risk of damaging winds and hail.

If you're headed out to the Union's Leagues Cup match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF, stay tuned to our NEXT Weather team's forecasts. There could be a thunderstorm around the 7 p.m. kickoff time.

Temperatures will be around 81 degrees but feeling warmer due to the high dewpoint. You'll likely be sweating with all this humidity.

It should dry out after the early evening storm and the game should end with temperatures in the 70s.

Severe threat at Jersey Shore

The greatest threat will be off to the south and east over the southern shore points and Delaware beaches in the evening. Storms should reach the Shore by 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., which is where they could briefly turn severe.

The Shore and Delaware beaches are under a "slight" risk of severe weather for those storms tonight, or level two on a five-point scale. The rest of the region is under a level one risk.

After this, we're in for much quieter weather and lower humidity on Wednesday and a refreshing airmass by the end of the week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: PM strong storms. High 86, Low 75

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 85, Low 68

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High 88, Low 68

Friday: Warm and pleasant. High 85, Low 64

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 64

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 90, Low 67

Monday: Hot again. High 90, Low 71

