Atlanta couple finds comfort in baby grand piano at RMHC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - We hope you'll join CBS3 on Thursday to "Give a little love" as we present our 13th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities telethon. We'll be raising money to help the four Ronald McDonald houses in our area.

Inside each Ronald McDonald house is a community of people who come alongside each other to share pain and triumph.



A couple from Georgia found comfort in new friends and a beautiful baby grand piano.

"I saw the piano sitting there, and it had been so long since I had played and I wanted to just sit there and play a little bit," Trey's Dad, Brentic Richardson, said.

Music: it has the ability to affect your feelings, your emotions, and your well-being.

"I'm a man of faith, and being able to play and encourage myself and to give praise and to give thanks, it helps to keep myself grounded, keep myself humble, remember who is in control," Brentic said.

For new dad Brentic Richardson, music is how he expresses himself.

Brentic and his wife, Tiffany, are from Atlanta where he works as a chorus director. He is also a worship leader at his father's church.

This new piano at the Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia was a welcome sight when Brentic and Tiffany walked in the door.

Their infant son Brentic III or Trey as they affectionately call him is seeing specialists at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Trey suffers from hyperinsulinism. It's like the reverse of diabetes where his body produces too much insulin.

He's been at CHOP for more than two months, so far.

"The Ronald McDonald House has been a blessing to us, my family. They have provided a roof over our heads, shelter, meals, the financial cost of not having to pay for hotels also have been a blessing and when you're dealing with health issues the bills add up and so to have this burden lifted as been a blessing to us," Tiffany said.

But the Ronald McDonald House is more than just a place to stay, it's a community of families who understand what it's like to have a sick child.

"There are people who are going through things that are worse than we're going through, but we all have empathy for each other, we all understand each other," Brentic said. "There was a family here who had been going through a really rough time, their child had COVID and I just took the opportunity to just play and sing for them and to lift them up and I think that it was good for them and it was also good for me."

Tiffany added, "He is always singing and always making sure I am singing too and singing to our child, and it just uplifts us and it encourages us and reminds us to just celebrate every day."

"I'm grateful for music and I'm grateful for the impact that music has made on my life and on the life of others," Brentic said.

Brentic and Tiffany, and all of the families at the house are also grateful for your donation.

"There are a lot of things that are basic needs that we're not always able to maintain while we're here that are provided through your gifts, through your giving and we appreciate everyone of you who come out and give, please keep doing what you're doing and if you haven't done it already please do so now," Tiffany said.

The Ronald McDonald House is truly a home away from home for so many families. Please give a little love to children just like Trey. Our telethon is this Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on CBS3 and CBS News Philadelphia.

