Watch CBS News
Local News

Broad Street reopens near Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia after early morning assault investigation

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Philadelphia Police have reopened Broad Street near Pattison Avenue after blocking off the road early Monday due to an assault investigation.

Officials said the assault happened on the 1300 block of Pattison Avenue near the NRG SEPTA station.

Multiple police cars were parked around the station Monday morning, and at one point the sidewalk was blocked off by police tape.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.