Broad Street reopens near Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia after early morning assault investigation

Philadelphia Police have reopened Broad Street near Pattison Avenue after blocking off the road early Monday due to an assault investigation.

Officials said the assault happened on the 1300 block of Pattison Avenue near the NRG SEPTA station.

Multiple police cars were parked around the station Monday morning, and at one point the sidewalk was blocked off by police tape.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

