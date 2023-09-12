Suspect identified in hit-and-run that killed Delco officer's daughter

Digital Brief: Sept. 11, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Sept. 11, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Sept. 11, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sharon Hill Borough Police Department has identified the man they believe is responsible for the hit-and-run accident that killed 27-year-old Ashley McLean of Glenolden, Pennsylvania. McLean is the daughter of Officer Leslie McLean of the Folcroft Borough Police Department.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Domair Lee Brown of Sharon Hill.

Police say the 31-year-old is 5 foot 9 and weighs around 170 pounds.

READ MORE: Search for driver continues in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run of Delco officer's daughter

Domair Lee Brown Sharon Hill PD

Brown has several charges pending against him, including homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, false reports - falsely incriminating another, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal use of a communication facility.

Philadelphia police said McLean was hit by a Honda Accord while crossing Lindbergh Boulevard at 84th Street back on Saturday, Aug. 26.

SHPD is partnering with the Delaware County Criminal Investigative Unit to try and locate Brown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sharon Hill Borough Police Department Detective Vincent Procopio at (610)- 237-6200 or Detective Vincent Port Delco Homicide Unit at (610)- 891-4700.

Last month, police charged Monia Tabon in connection with the investigation.