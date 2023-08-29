Search for driver continues in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run of Delco officer's daughter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been two days since a 27-year-old mother of two was hit and killed at the intersection of 84th Street and Lindbergh Blvd in Southwest Philadelphia.

The driver has not been apprehended, but there has been an arrest made connected to the investigation.

Three agencies are working together Monday night as the community continues to lend their support to the family.

"It's horrible when officers have to respond to these types of calls, let alone being someone that you know," Chief Richard Herron Jr., of the Sharon Hill Police Department, said.

That call came on Saturday before 2:30 a.m.

Philadelphia police say Ashley McLean, of Glendolden, Pennsylvania, was hit by a Honda Accord while crossing Lindbergh Boulevard at 84th Street.

Sharon Hill and Darby police quickly began assisting in the investigation.

About an hour after the fatal incident, Herron says Monia Tabon called the Delaware County 911 center to report her missing rental car.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, Tabon said despite being in Miami at the time, she knew her car was stolen because a "Google app showed the vehicle was not parked where she left it."

"Throughout our investigation and speaking with Philadelphia police we determined that that was in fact the vehicle used in the fatal hit and run at 84th and Lindbergh," Herron said.

Although police do not believe Tabon was the driver of the car at the time of the incident, detectives say she fabricated the story about the missing car.

The 43-year-old was arrested overnight at Philadelphia International Airport, where she's charged with two counts, including false reports.

Delaware County FOP president Christpher Eiserman is a close friend of the 27-year-old victim's family.

He says McLean had two little girls and a fiancé. Her mom, Leslie, has been with Folcroft police for 17 years.

"I've known Ashley since she was probably seven years old, 10 years old. She used to come to the police station with her mom, whether it was to pick up her pay checks or to stop in," Eiserman said.

The FOP is offering a reward for any information leading to the driver's arrest – an increase from $5,000 to $15,000 after two donations, including one anonymously from a community member.

"She's like losing a part of the family. Cause ya know our police departments are close-knit departments," Eiserman said.

An online fundraiser backed by the FOP has raised more than $70,000 in two days.

Eiserman says the money will be used to cover funeral expenses and costs for her children.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.