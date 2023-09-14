Sharon Hill man arrested in fatal Philadelphia hit-and-run of Ashley McLean

Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed Ashley McLean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in the fatal hit-and-run of a Delco officer's daughter was taken into custody Thursday, nearly three weeks after the deadly incident.

Domair Lee Brown, 31 of Sharon Hill, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Thursday, according to The Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Philadelphia police said 27-year-old Ashley McLean was hit by a Honda Accord while crossing Lindbergh Boulevard at 84th Street back on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Sharon Hill Borough Police Department later identified Brown as the driver who allegedly struck and killed McLean.

McLean, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, is the daughter of Officer Leslie McLean of the Folcroft Borough Police Department.

Last month, police also charged 43-year-old Monia Tabon in connection with the investigation.

About an hour after the fatal incident, police said Tabon called the Delaware County 911 center to report her missing rental car.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, Tabon said, despite being in Miami at the time, she knew her car was stolen because a "Google app showed the vehicle was not parked where she left it."

"Throughout our investigation and speaking with Philadelphia police, we determined that that was, in fact, the vehicle used in the fatal hit-and-run at 84th and Lindbergh," said Chief Richard Herron Jr., of the Sharon Hill Police Department.

Although police do not believe Tabon was the driver of the car at the time of the incident, detectives said she fabricated the story about the missing car. Tabon was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport, where she was charged with two counts, including false reports.

Brown is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, false reports - falsely incriminating another, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal use of a communication facility.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sharon Hill Borough Police Department Detective Vincent Procopio at 610- 237-6200 or Detective Vincent Port Delco Homicide Unit at (610)- 891-4700.