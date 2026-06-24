Ex-South Jersey middle school teacher facing new charges in sexual assault case, officials say

An ex-South Jersey middle school teacher is facing new charges in connection with sexually assaulting a student, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Ashley A. Fisler, 36, was indicted by a Gloucester County Grand Jury on 12 counts Wednesday, including sexual assault of a minor and more.

The indictment also included charges of second-degree pattern of misconduct, first-degree manufacturing child sexual abuse material, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree distribution of obscenity to a minor, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim, now an adult, told police about an "unlawful sexual relationship" with Fisler while she was their teacher at Orchard Valley Middle School in Washington Township, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Multiple sexual encounters allegedly happened in her classroom and Fisler's vehicle in 2021.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said multiple text messages between Fisler and the victim confirmed the "unlawful nature of their sexual relationship."

Fisler is facing potentially significant prison time if convicted. Each first-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The second-degree charges could be up to 10 years in prison, and the third-degree charges could be up to five years in prison. She's currently being held at Salem County Jail, pending trial.

The case is under investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office's Special Victims and High-Tech Crimes units and the Washington Township Police Department.