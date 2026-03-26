Ex-Washington Township middle school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student, officials say

A former teacher at a Washington Township middle school has been charged with sexually assaulting a student, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Ashley A. Fisler, 36, of Washington Township in South Jersey, is facing eight charges. She's been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree official misconduct.

The victim, who is now an adult, told police the alleged sexual assaults happened when Fisler was their teacher at Orchard Valley Middle School in Washington Township in 2021. The sexual assault happened inside the classroom and Fisler's vehicle, according to officials.

An investigation into text messages between Fisler and the victim confirmed the "unlawful sexual nature of their relationship," officials said. Fisler is no longer a teacher in Washington Township or anywhere else.

Fisler faces up to 20 years in state prison for each first-degree charge, and 10 years for each second-degree charge, according to officials.

The alleged sexual assault was investigated by Washington Township Police, along with the GCPO Special Victims and High-Tech Crimes Units.