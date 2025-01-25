After-school chess program helps keep Philadelphia kids safe while teaching them life skills

At Saint Joseph's University, hundreds of kids gathered on Saturday for the 17th annual PECO-ASAP Checkmate Violence Chess Marathon.

It's where Brandon Tran, 16, is learning skills to, not only win at the game of chess but also the game of life.

"This is like a safe haven for a lot of kids," said Tran, who has been in the program for three years. "It gives me a fire to burn and go through other stuff, like academics. It keeps me pushing."

The organization called After School Activities Partnerships (ASAP) hosted the event, creating the program to help expose kids to a positive outlet and keep them away from violence.

The event, which is also sponsored by PECO, started in 2008. It has since served thousands of kids from underserved communities and underfunded schools in Philadelphia.

CBS Philadelphia

"I think being here is absolutely critical," said Chess Manager Bradley Crable.

Crable said the program is teaching them skills that they can use for the rest of their lives.

"Time management, thinking skills, consequences to decisions, analytical thinking, like all of these things that people use in their everyday life," he said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel attended the event and spoke to the kids, highlighting the program's important work to help the city's youth.

He said programs like these make a big difference.

"It's a collective effort and I'm just so appreciative of anyone and everyone out there who touches our young people in the way that this group is touching them today," he said.

Tran said the program continues to be an inspiration for him and others. He hopes more young people will get involved.

"If you don't know how to play chess, there's other programs ASAP offers, like, Scrabble, drama, [and] debate. Even if you don't know, just give it a nice try," he said.