Man indicted on civil rights charge in arson at Northeast Philadelphia mosque, officials say

A Philadelphia man was indicted on a civil rights charge after an arson at a Northeast Philly mosque in July, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Vincent Lang was charged by indictment with one count of malicious damage by means of fire to a building used in interstate commerce and one count of damage to religious real property in connection with an arson on July 5 at the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center on the 1400 block of Tyson Avenue.

According to the indictment, Lang allegedly targeted the mosque because of their religious beliefs.

"We will not let anyone attack a place of faith," U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said in a statement. "This case demonstrates our resolve to protect our core constitutional liberty of religion. It also exemplifies the swift and decisive response that results for anyone who attempts to disturb the faith of another."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Philadelphia Police Department and other departments investigated the arson.

If convicted, Lang faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

"An attack on a house of worship is an attack on the fundamental right of every person to practice their faith safely and without fear," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said in a statement. "The additional civil rights charge reflects the seriousness of what is alleged in this case and sends a clear message that acts intended to threaten or intimidate a religious community will be met with the full force of our collective law enforcement response."