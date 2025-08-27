Man arrested inside Villanova University parking garage accused of killing grandfather, U.S. Marshals say

A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his grandfather in New Jersey was arrested inside a parking garage at Villanova University on Wednesday, according to U.S. Marshals.

Shawn Moir, 26, was wanted for homicide and related charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in Vineland on Tuesday night, the federal law enforcement agency said.

Moir allegedly killed his grandfather with a kitchen knife at a home in the 3000 block of Diamond Drive and then left the scene.

U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force members found a black Chevy Tahoe that they claim Moir stole from his grandfather around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tahoe was found inside a parking garage at Villanova at the intersection of Lancaster and Ithan avenues, U.S. Marshals said.

Moir was arrested shortly after and taken to the Radnor Police Department in Delaware County for processing.

It's not known if Moir was a student. It's also unclear the motive of the deadly stabbing.

"Villanova University has seen significant law enforcement activity over the past couple weeks. We are very pleased to have effected a safe arrest in a manner that avoided drawing student attention," Robert Clark, supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said in a statement.