Two wanted after armed smash-and-grab robbery at Zales Outlet in Philadelphia Mills

Philadelphia Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Zales Outlet store in Philadelphia Mills.

The robbery occurred just before 1 p.m. when two suspects entered the store and smashed display cases with a sledgehammer. Police say the suspect that was armed with the sledgehammer was wearing a face mask and dark-colored jacket. The second suspect is described to be wearing a gray hoodie.

The suspects stole eight Rolex watches and fled the scene in a black Hyundai with heavily tinted windows believed to be a newer model.

No arrests have been made, no injuries have been and no weapons have been recovered.

Police urge anyone with information related to the robbery to contact the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).