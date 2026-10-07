Philadelphia police ask for public's help solving series of armed robberies in Center City, North Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a series of early morning armed robberies that appear to target people carrying bags in Center City, North Philly and other areas.

The first of eight similar robberies occurred Friday morning at 1800 West Norris St. Two suspects, armed with handguns that had flashlights and laser attachments, approached a man sleeping in his car. The suspects took the man's watch, two silver chains and a medallion, Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said during a news conference on Wednesday.

The suspects in all the robberies but one used handguns with the light attachments, Smith said. The suspects appear to target people who are carrying bags, he added.

Two masked suspects committed five robberies Sunday between 4:40 a.m. and 6:05 a.m. in Northern Liberties, Center City, Spring Garden and North Philadelphia, police said. The suspects were armed with handguns, one of which was equipped with a flashlight and laser attachment, and took bags and phones from their victims, police said. No injuries have been reported.

The suspects used a stolen black Honda Accord, which police recovered on the 2200 block of West Sergeant Street. The Sunday morning robberies occurred at: 400 Spring Garden St., 1900 Arch St. (outside the Four Seasons Hotel), 2222 Green St., 1300 North Broad St. and 1900 North 16th St.

The suspects took cellphones, keys, credit cards, bags and other items from the victims, Smith said. Police recovered several of the stolen cellphones in other locations, Smith said.

Police are examining the black Accord for evidence.

On Tuesday, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., three suspects robbed a 61-year-old woman at 2600 Pennsylvania Ave., taking her cellphone and a bag that contained her laptop and other items. Later that morning, the suspects, now in a red Honda Accord, approached a man at 1900 West Norris St. As two armed suspects approached the victim on foot, three more were inside the red Accord, pointing guns at him, Smith said.

"As you can see, this is just becoming more and more serious. I mean, any gunpoint robbery is a serious occurrence, but the way that these suspects are acting, it's only a matter of time before something really bad happens," Smith said.

The suspects were wearing black clothing, black masks and red and black gloves, according to police. The red Honda Accord, believed to be a 2018-2021 model with heavily tinted windows, has not been recovered, Smith said.

"Let's get these maniacs into custody before somebody seriously gets injured," Smith said.

Smith said police aren't sure whether these crimes are connected to recent robberies involving AR-15 rifles in the city.

Police are now asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspects in these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477). Even information that is provided anonymously is helpful, Smith said.