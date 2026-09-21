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Watch live: Philadelphia police give update on Center City robbery involving AR-15-style rifle

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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Philadelphia police are providing an update on an armed robbery involving an AR-15-style rifle in Center City last month. 

The news conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday. You can watch it streaming live in the player above and on CBS News Philadelphia. 

On Aug. 28, a 23-year-old man and his two friends were returning to their home on Sansom Street when they encountered two masked men, just after 2 a.m.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and the second suspect had a black semi-automatic handgun. 

The two robbers removed two gold chains from the victim's neck and demanded his silver diamond watch, according to police. 

The suspects fled in a light gray or beige sedan with tinted windows. 

There were no reported injuries. 

A similar robbery happened on Aug. 23, when a group of men, including one seen on video pointing an AR-style rifle at another man, stole the victim's wristwatch. The robbery happened around 3 a.m. on the 1500 block of Locust Street. The suspects in this case fled in a gray Honda sedan, according to police. 

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this story.  

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