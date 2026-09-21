Watch live: Philadelphia police give update on Center City robbery involving AR-15-style rifle

Philadelphia police are providing an update on an armed robbery involving an AR-15-style rifle in Center City last month.

The news conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday. You can watch it streaming live in the player above and on CBS News Philadelphia.

On Aug. 28, a 23-year-old man and his two friends were returning to their home on Sansom Street when they encountered two masked men, just after 2 a.m.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and the second suspect had a black semi-automatic handgun.

The two robbers removed two gold chains from the victim's neck and demanded his silver diamond watch, according to police.

The suspects fled in a light gray or beige sedan with tinted windows.

There were no reported injuries.

A similar robbery happened on Aug. 23, when a group of men, including one seen on video pointing an AR-style rifle at another man, stole the victim's wristwatch. The robbery happened around 3 a.m. on the 1500 block of Locust Street. The suspects in this case fled in a gray Honda sedan, according to police.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this story.