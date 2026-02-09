Argument inside Philadelphia bar after Super Bowl leads to shooting, police say

An argument inside a North Philadelphia bar after Super Bowl LX led to a shooting that left a 29-year-old man critically wounded, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday inside a bar in the 2500 block of North 2nd Street, police said.

Police said the victim got into a verbal argument inside the bar with two men when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was struck at least twice, according to police.

CBS News Philadelphia cameras captured the scene early Monday morning, showing a shattered front door and crime scene tape around the establishment.

CBS News Philadelphia

According to police, the victim was already taken to a nearby hospital when officers arrived at the scene. He was then transferred to another hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.

Police have not made any arrests and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 215-686-8477.