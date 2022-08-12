Pre-demolition sale at historic Archbishop Prendergast High School building set for this weekend

Historic "Prendie" school building set for new life, but first items from inside being auctioned

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.

Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos.

"When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.

The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls Catholic high school.

This used to be an old classroom and everything from the doors to this old chalkboard is up for sale. Even though everything inside is being gutted, the outside of the building will stay intact.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia told Eyewitness News that they removed the stained glass, the marbled altars and stations of the crosses before selling it to Delaware County Community College in 2019.

Tobin says he hopes people stop by for this weekend's sale so these items can live on outside of this historic building.

"The college wanted to work out something to recycle as much as they could before things get torn down," Tobin said.

Decades have passed since alum Barbara DiStefano walked through these halls, but she's hoping to find her final art project of a panda she painted from her senior year.

"I have been trying to find it since the school closed in 2012," DiStefano, class of 1979, said, "and it's seemed to have disappeared because I would like it back because of doing it as my project and it would be a keepsake for my kids."

Even if her art project didn't survive, she says the memories will remain timeliness.

"It was a family and our class seemed to have had a lot of the sisters that were really sisters that would joke," DiStefano said.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the sale, click here.