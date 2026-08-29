Second robbery with AR-style rifle in Philadelphia under investigation, police say

A second robbery with an AR-style rifle happened in Center City early Friday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The robbery happened in the area of 1215 Sansom Street around 2:22 a.m., according to police. It's unclear what was taken in the robbery.

The robbery comes days after another on the 1500 block of Locust Street on Aug. 23 by a group of men, including one seen on video pointing an AR-style rifle at another man. It happened around 3 a.m., and video of the robbery circulated on social media.

Police are using the video seen on social media as part of their investigation.

The first robbery involving an AR-style rifle happened in Center City on Aug. 23.

In the video, a man is seen kneeling on the sidewalk while a group of men point guns at him. One man was holding an "AR-15-style rifle," and the other two were armed with handguns, according to police.

The victim appears to remove his wristwatch and hand it to one of the men, who then entered a gray Honda sedan and drove away.

Police said the group of suspects robbed two other people. One of the victims did not comply and was struck in the face with a handgun.

The robbery suspects got away with cellphones, watches, car keys, wallets, driver's licenses and money. They fled eastbound on Locust Street and then turned southbound on 15th Street after the robberies.

The car involved in the robbery on Aug. 23 was reported stolen in Cheltenham Township on Aug. 19. Police later recovered the stolen vehicle in Philadelphia and planned to search it for evidence.

Police said investigators are looking into whether the robberies involving the AR-style rifles are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 215-686-TIPS.