South Jersey community rallies to restock nonprofit after food runs out: "It all adds up"

Angels Community Outreach, a South Jersey nonprofit that helps provide food and essentials to those in need, said they had to temporarily close because they ran out of food.

Director Elissa Darrow says she was speechless when bags of food arrived not long after she put out a desperate call for help to her community.

"The weight that's on my shoulders is starting to lift," she said.

Darrow says she had to cancel food appointments and close for the time being because the food ran out.

"It's hard because I go home to make dinner, and knowing that today these families were supposed to come in to get food so they can make dinner. So, it weighs heavily on me and it was tough sending them away," she said.

The Pitman nonprofit helps thousands of families struggling with food, clothes, pet food, and toiletries.

Darrow says the food that's handed out disappears just as quickly as it gets donated because the need is constantly there.

"With the economy right now, it's hard. People are struggling, and I'm having families where they are working two jobs," she said. "We are seeing middle class. People who used to donate saying, 'I'm embarrassed. Can you help me out?"

On Wednesday, the Ron Jaworski Foundation donated $20,000, bringing tears to Darrow's eyes.

As Darrow continues to pour her heart and soul into the place, she says it's a good feeling to know people care about one another and wants everyone to remember the power of one as she tries to quickly restock.

"Donate one item. 100 people do that, I have 100 items," she said. "It all adds up."

Donations are being collected every Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday from 9 to 12 p.m.