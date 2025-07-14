Philadelphia designer builds queer activewear brand that's all about belonging

When Andrew Hall created his activewear brand "&ndy," he wasn't just designing clothes. He was building space.

"I'm a former college athlete, and I came out as gay in college," he said. "The gym can be an intimidating place. I used to hide who I was."

That tension between strength and vulnerability inspired Hall to create what he wished he had growing up: a brand that centered LGBTQ+ visibility in fitness culture.

"I wanted to create an activewear brand the younger version of myself would've loved to see," Hall said.

And so, &ndy (Andy) was born.

The line features minimalist designs with powerful intention. A bold "A" doubles as an ambigram, and subtle rainbow gradients remind wearers — and the world — that pride has a place in every space, including the weight room.

"I try to incorporate a splash of color. It's important to represent and be proud, but I also know not everyone has the luxury of feeling comfortable in active spaces," Hall said.

Working from a small, glass-walled studio, Hall runs the brand solo, from packing orders to managing inventory and marketing. His husband, also the brand's top model, is his biggest cheerleader.

"I honestly don't think I'd have had the courage to quit my job without him," Hall said.

Much of Hall's success has come from social media, where many of his pieces sell out quickly — proof that there's demand for more representation in fitness fashion.

"I think people are resonating with queer representation in active spaces, it's still underrepresented," he said.

Every order is sealed with a handwritten note and a mission: "To bring pride and queer visibility into the activewear space."

Hall is working to make many of his bestsellers permanent fixtures on his site. Coming soon: &ndy underwear. His clothing line can be found at wearandy.com.