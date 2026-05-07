Andrew Painter gives up 8 runs as Phillies get blown out by Athletics in series finale
J.T. Ginn pitched eight stellar innings, Zack Gelof homered, tripled and drove in three runs, and the Athletics cruised to a 12-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker and Jacob Wilson also went deep for the AL West leaders. Nick Kurtz extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a first-inning walk.
Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies, who lost for just the second time in 10 games under interim manager Don Mattingly.
Ginn (1-1), making his sixth start after being elevated from the bullpen, allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Every starter in the batting order had a hit for the A's, who finished with 13.
Langeliers and Rooker each hit a two-run shot off rookie Andrew Painter (1-4) in a four-run first inning. Wilson made it 7-0 in the third with another two-run drive against Painter, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Rooker's RBI single in the fourth upped the advantage to 8-0.
Painter, the No. 13 overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2021 amateur draft, gave up eight runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 6.89.
Schwarber homered in the fourth.
Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs got the loudest cheers of the night from the home fans with a 1-2-3 ninth in a pitching appearance.
Athletics: The A's travel to Baltimore for a three-game series that begins Friday night when LHP Jacob Lopez (2-2, 6.60 ERA) faces Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 5.03).
Phillies: Open a three-game home series against Colorado on Friday night. Rockies RHP Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.38 ERA) opposes Philadelphia LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-3, 5.09).