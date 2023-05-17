4th person charged for aiding Philadelphia prison escape

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fourth person has been charged for helping two inmates escape from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Amir Woods, 24, was charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape and other charges for helping Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg, authorities said.

Grant and Hurst have since been captured by U.S. Marshals.

Grant was captured in North Philadelphia last week, while Hurst was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Three others, 21-year-old Xianni Stalling, 21-year-old Michael Abrams and 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta, have also been charged for their roles in helping Grant and Hurst escape.

