A state-of-an-art movie and TV studio could soon replace an "eyesore" in Pitman, New Jersey

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood could soon be coming to South Jersey.

A state-of-the-art movie and television studio is being proposed in Pitman to replace what many call an eyesore in the community.

It was once one of Gloucester County's largest employers, but the former Sony Corporation plant has been sitting mostly empty for about 15 years. Now, the mayor of Pitman said a plan is on the table to build a $450 million movie, television and production studio in its place.

"This has been something we have been looking for out here for quite some time," Mayor Michael Razze said.

Razze said the idea for "Americana Studios" was introduced at Monday's council meeting. He said most of the old Sony building on Woodbury Glassboro Road would be demolished. He added the developer's master plan would also include what they call a mixed-use village with housing, a hotel and commercial space.

"We want the ability for new families to move into our community," Razze said, "and we want the ability for our current residents to move into something maybe a little bit smaller, maybe a condo or townhouse, but still stay within Pitman."

SORA Developers said it's looking to create a center for creativity and commerce on the 76-acre property, while complementing the borough's revitalized downtown.

James Johnston has lived in Pitman his entire life.

"I think it's going to help this town and towns in the surrounding area," Johnston said. "It's been an eyesore sitting there for quite a while."

The mayor said the project is far from a done deal, but this is the most significant step forward for the property. He added the developer's plan would create 400 permanent jobs as well as 400 temporary jobs.

"I mean it's huge," Mike Kraycik, president of the local SAG-AFTRA Chapter in Philadelphia, said.

Kraycik said New Jersey is offering tax breaks to help grow the entertainment industry in the Garden State. He said "Americana Studios" would be a huge opportunity for 3,300 members in the tri-state area.

"New Jersey is right across the border and about half of our local members are in New Jersey, so this would be a fantastic development for us," Kraycik said.

According to Razze, once the developer acquires the property, more details will be finalized.