American tourist found dead on Greek island; search ongoing for another U.S. traveler

An American tourist was found dead near the Greek island of Corfu on Sunday, local media reported. It is the latest in a string of recent cases in which tourists in the Greek islands have died or gone missing.

Another tourist found the man in the sea near the old port of Mathraki and informed the police, AFP reported, citing local media.

The American tourist was reported missing on Thursday. He had last been seen alive Tuesday at a cafe in the company of two female tourists who have since left the island, The Associated Press reported.

According to Athens News Agency, he was at Mathraki for a holiday with a Greek-American friend, AFP reported. No further details about the victim, including a name or hometown, were immediately available.

Mathraki, with a population of just 100, is a heavily-wooded island covering 1.2 square miles. It is west of the better-known island of Corfu.

The man's death is the third in recent days on Greece's islands.

Dr. Michael Mosley, a noted British TV anchor and author, was found dead last Sunday on the island of Symi. A coroner concluded that he had died the previous Wednesday, shortly after going for a hike over difficult, rocky terrain.

Symi lies very close to the Turkish coast.

A missing Dutch tourist was found dead early Saturday on the eastern island of Samos, local media reported. The body of the 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a Fire Service drone lying face down in a ravine about 330 yards from the spot where he was last observed on Sunday, walking with some difficulty in the blistering heat.

Authorities were still searching for three people — including an American — reported missing on various Greek islands in the last few days.

On the island of Amorgos, authorities are still searching for 59-year-old Albert Calibet, who has been reported missing since Tuesday, when he went on a solo hike in very hot conditions. From Hermosa Beach, California, Calibet is a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.

Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet went missing after going on a hike on the Greek island of Armogos earlier this week. Municipality of Amorgos | Facebook

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News on Thursday that the department was aware of reports of Calibet's disappearance, and would "work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts."

"The Greek missing persons alert program has issued a notice concerning this case," the State Department spokesperson said.

On Friday, two French tourists were reported missing on Sikinos, a relatively secluded Cyclades island in the Aegean Sea, with less than 400 permanent residents.

The two women, aged 73 and 64, had left their respective hotels to meet.