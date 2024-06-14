Watch CBS News

Search grows for missing American in Greece

A search for retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Albert Calibet, 59, continues in Greece. Calibet was reported missing when he didn't return from a hike in the island of Amorgos. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.