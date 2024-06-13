Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy goes missing while hiking on Greek island

A search is underway for a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy who disappeared earlier this week after going on a hike on the Greek island of Armogos.

Albert Calibet, 59, was last seen hiking on Armogos on Tuesday afternoon, according to a social media post from Amorgos authorities. He was following a route from the area of Asphontylite toward Katapola when he disappeared, Amorgos officials said.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News Thursday that it was aware of reports of Calibet's disappearance, and would "work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts."

"The Greek missing persons alert program has issued a notice concerning this case," the State Department spokesperson said.

The exact circumstances of his disappearance were unclear.

Calliope Despotidi, deputy mayor of Amorgos, told the Greek Reporter that "Calibet is well-known on the island" and that "he has been visiting for several years."

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Thursday that Calibet was an experienced hiker, and offered to support his family while authorities try to track him down.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Calibet's family and friends and our hope is that we can bring him home safely," L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "We are actively collaborating with multiple agencies abroad to provide assistance in the search for Deputy Calibet and will use every resource we have available to bring him back to those who love him."

Retired Los Angeles County deputy Albert Calibet went missing after going on a hike on the Greek island of Armogos earlier this week. Municipality of Amorgos | Facebook

The department said its Homicide Bureau would handle the case locally while Greek authorities conduct a search and rescue effort.

Calibet joined the sheriff's department in April 1998. He formally retired in 2018, but continued to work with the department as a part-time employee to help with the agency's staffing shortages, LASD said.

On Sunday, the body of Dr. Michael Mosley, a British television presenter, was found on the Greek island of Symi, four days after he also went missing while on a hike. His wife told the Associated Press that he took the wrong route and collapsed. According to BBC News, Greek police said that an initial post-mortem exam found no injuries that could have caused his death, and that it was being initially attributed to natural causes.