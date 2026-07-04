Time capsule with items from all 50 U.S. states to be buried in Philadelphia on U.S.' 250th anniversary

Don't open this until 2276: a time capsule with items from all 50 U.S. states and five territories is being buried in Philadelphia on America's 250th anniversary.

The goal is for the Americans of the future to open this capsule on the nation's 500th anniversary — July 4, 2276.

The burial ceremony will take place on Independence Mall with speakers giving remarks. You can see a list of the contents here.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream the time capsule burial ceremony — watch live in the player above or wherever we're streaming.

The capsule is designed to repel water and is built to last two and a half centuries. It will be buried on Independence Mall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.