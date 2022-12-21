Ambush-style shooting in Frankford leaves man, woman injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man and woman are recovering after an ambush-style shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police rushed to the intersection of Jackson and Brill Streets just after two a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a 22-year-old man shot in the arm and a 24-year-old woman shot in her side. Both victims were in a Dodge SUV.

In all, police say the shooter fired 16 bullets. Both victims are in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.