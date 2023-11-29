Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl inside stolen car in Newark, Delaware: police

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert was issued after a car with a 1-year-old girl in the backseat was stolen in Newark, Delaware on Wednesday evening, the New Castle County Police Department said.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from a 7/11 located at 60 S. Gerard Drive in Newark at around 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle is a 2010 grey Nissan Altima with 562644 on the Delaware license plate, police said. It also had damage on the rear passenger door, according to police.

The car was running at the time of the theft, police said. A man dressed in a gray hoodie, black jacket and camo pants jumped in the driver seat and drove away with the 1-year-old in the backseat, according to police.

Authorities said the man who stole the vehicle exited possibly a black Nissan Rouge or Mazda 6 before stealing the victim's vehicle.

Police said the 1-year-old was wearing a pink Nike jacket, purple and black pants, black boots and had her hair in ponytails.

Authorities said the vehicle was last seen driving toward Route 273 in the direction of Interstate 95.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact authorities.