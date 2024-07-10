Amazon offering $20 credit to some customers before Prime Day. Here's how to get it.

Amazon, Walmart and Target summer sales Amazon, Walmart and Target announce massive July sales 02:45

Amazon is dangling a $20 credit for some customers ahead of its annual Prime Day event, scheduled this year for July 16-17. But the online retailer notes that consumers must take certain steps to claim the credit before July 13.

The $20 credit is available to Prime members who back up at least one photo with Amazon's Photo app by a certain time (see details below).

Since Amazon debuted Prime Day in 2015, the company has leaned on the event to peddle its own products, ranging from Kindle e-readers to Fire TV, as well as services such as music streaming. This year, the company is offering the $20 credit to convince users to try its Amazon Photo app, a service that provides unlimited storage and five GB of video — more video storage costs about $12 a month.

Amazon's sales from services, such as its cloud computing platform, now dwarfs its revenue from product sales. And the company is also facing more competition for consumers' wallets as low-cost retailers such as Temu and Shein elbow into the U.S. market.

Who qualifies for the $20 credit?

The offer is available for Amazon Prime members who upload at least one photo through the Amazon Photos app for the first time. People who aren't Prime members or those who have already used the Photos app are ineligible for the credit.

Amazon also said consumers with a Prime trial membership don't qualify for the $20. Some people use the 30-day trial membership to take advantage of Prime Day before making a decision on whether to join.

How do you get the credit?

You'll have to upload at least one photo through the Amazon Photos app before 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on July 12.

When will Amazon provide the $20 credit?

Amazon said it will send an email within four days after you upload your photo that confirms the $20 credit has been applied to your customer account. That means if you upload a photo on July 12, you'll receive the credit by July 16 — the day that Prime Day begins.

Are there restrictions on using the $20 credit?

The $20 credit can only be used to buy products from Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services. That means the credit can't be used to buy products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon divisions, even if it says the product is Prime eligible or fulfilled by Amazon.

You'll also have to buy at least $30 worth of products to apply the $20 credit, Amazon said. Taxes, shipping and handling and gift wrapping don't apply to the $30 minimum purchase amount, the company added.

Does the $20 credit have an expiration date?

Yes, Amazon said the credit will expire at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on July 17 — the last day of the Prime Day event.