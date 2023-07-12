2-foot alligator spotted in Darby Creek in Upper Darby, police say

Digital Brief: July 11, 2023 (AM)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A two-foot alligator was spotted in the Darby Creek in Upper Darby, police said Tuesday night.

The alligator was spotted at Penn Pines Park near Providence Road.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to the scene, but Upper Darby police said the alligator swam off in the direction of Yeadon.

Several alligators have been rescued from the Philly region in recent months.

In April, an 8-foot alligator named Big Mack was rescued from a North Philadelphia row home by ACCT Philly.

A month before, a caiman, a different reptile, was rescued from FDR Park and unfortunately had to be euthanized.