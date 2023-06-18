ACCT Philly rescues fifth alligator in months after owner surrenders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An alligator was rescued in Philadelphia Saturday morning, ACCT Philly officials say. They say it's the fifth alligator in a few months.

The owner of the alligator says he got him off Craigslist in 2016 and no longer has space for him.

Officials say the owner got in touch with ACCT Philly asking to surrender.

ACCT Philly says the alligator is healthy but smaller than normal for his age and he will get the care he needs after quarantining at a facility in Allentown and then going to the Jupiter Alligator Wildlife Sanctuary [JAWS] in Florida just like the alligator Big Mack.

The eight-foot-long alligator Big Mack was removed from a home in North Philadelphia in April.

This is why officials say they ask people to use the help desk so they can plan ahead with the sanctuary instead of showing up.