12-year-old shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 12-year-old was shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened in the area of North Nagle and Allen streets at about 3:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 12-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital with injuries that "do not appear to be life-threatening." It's unclear where the 12-year-old was shot. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721. 

First published on June 13, 2024 / 8:54 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

