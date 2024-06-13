12-year-old shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania, police say

Families displaced after fire at condos in East Windsor, NJ | Digital Brief

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 12-year-old was shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of North Nagle and Allen streets at about 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 12-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital with injuries that "do not appear to be life-threatening." It's unclear where the 12-year-old was shot.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721.